NEET-UG: NTA publishes city-wise results amid allegations of irregularities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, 20 July announced the centre and city-wise results for medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which is under the scanner over alleged irregularities.

The results, which were initially announced on 5 June, have been published in this format following an order of the Supreme Court, which is hearing several petitions about the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, including paper leak.

The exam was conducted on 5 May at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, for more than 24 lakh candidates.

The court had ordered that the results be announced while masking the identities of the aspirants, saying it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres secured more marks than those writing the exam elsewhere.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said any order for conducting the exam afresh must be based on the concrete conclusion that the sanctity of the entire process was affected.