NEET-UG: SC asks NTA to declare centre-wise results, mask students' identities

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare by 12 noon of 20 July the centre and city-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 while masking the identities of aspirants.

As it strove to address allegations of malpractice in the conduct of the examination, a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said any order for conducting the exam afresh must be based on the concrete conclusion that the sanctity of the entire process was affected.

The top court will resume hearing arguments on 22 July on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into allegations of large-scale malpractice in the prestigious test held on 5 May.

During the day-long hearing, the bench asked counsel for the aspirants to establish their claim about extensive irregularities in holding the examination, including question paper leaks, warranting cancellation and a re-test. The court said it prima facie appeared that the question paper leak was limited to Patna and Hazaribagh, and nothing of the sort can be said to have happened in Godhra in Gujarat.

In Patna and Hazaribagh, the question papers were allegedly leaked, while in Godhra, there were claims that a person involved in holding the test accepted money to fill up the OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets of certain candidates.