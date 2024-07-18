NEET-UG case: CBI questions 3 students from AIIMS Patna

The CBI has questioned three students from AIIMS Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said Thursday, 18 July.

Further details on the students being quizzed were not immediately known.

The agency on Tuesday, 16 July had arrested Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur, who allegedly stole the NEET-UG paper from the NTA trunk in Hazaribagh, the officials said.

Kumar, a resident of Bokaro, was arrested from Patna, they said.

The CBI had also arrested one Raju Singh who allegedly helped Kumar in stealing the paper, they said, adding that Singh was arrested from Hazaribagh.