SC reschedules hearing on NEET-UG to 18 July amid filing delays

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 11 July adjourned the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate exam 2024 (NEET UG 2024) to 18 July. The Court was scheduled to hear the case on 11 July, but the delay in filing affidavits prompted the Court to reschedule.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that it will hear the case on 18 July because some of the parties had not examined the replies filed in the case by the Central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The bench is also hearing a separate plea of over 50 successful Gujarat-based NEET-UG candidates seeking a direction to prevent the Centre and NTA from cancelling the controversy-ridden exam.

"NTA and Union has filed replies. Some counsels have not got the e-copies of the replies. In order for parties to peruse replies, further hearing to be on 18 July, Thursday," said the Court.

The union government informed the apex court that the counselling process for the controversy-hit NEET-UG 2024 would be conducted in four rounds beginning from the third week of July. It has added that the "beneficiaries of malpractice will be barred" from counselling.

In the affidavit filed on Wednesday, 10 July the union government claimed that there was no case of “mass malpractice” or localised set of candidates having benefited in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak based on a data analytics report submitted by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. In a separate affidavit, the NTA denied allegations of petitioners that 67 candidates scored perfect marks as “fallacious and incorrect.”