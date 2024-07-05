Scrapping NEET-UG exam will be harmful to larger public interest: NTA to SC

The National Testing Agency (NTA) told the Supreme Court on Friday, 5 July, that cancellation of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination would be hugely counterproductive and significantly harmful to the larger public interest, especially to the career prospects of those who cleared it.

In its affidavit filed in response to one of the petitions in the top court, the NTA, which conducts the NEET-UG examination, said the alleged incident/attempt of leak does not seem to have any bearing on the conduct of the entire examination held on 5 May, as the number of candidates found to be involved by the investigating agencies is minuscule compared to number of candidates who appeared.

"The cancellation of the entire examination on the basis of the aforesaid factor, would be hugely counterproductive and significantly harmful to the larger public interest, especially to the career prospects of the qualified candidates," it said.