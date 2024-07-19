SC seeks response from Centre on plea against decision of not holding NEET-SS

The Supreme Court on Friday, 19 July, sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging a decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC) not to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) examination in 2024.

The NEET-SS can be taken by doctors having post-graduate degrees like MD, MS, and DNB, or an equivalent qualification for admission to super-speciality courses.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was told by a lawyer, appearing for 13 aspirants, that the NMC has decided to not hold the exam in 2024.