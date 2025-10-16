CBI arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in corruption case

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on Thursday arrested Punjab deputy inspector-general of police Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a corruption case, catching him red-handed during a meticulously planned trap operation, sources informed PTI.

Bhullar was apprehended at his Mohali office while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh Sahib. The complainant accused Bhullar of demanding Rs 8 lakh to settle a fabricated case and reportedly extorting Rs 5 lakh monthly thereafter as protection money.

Following the arrest, the CBI conducted extensive searches at three locations associated with Bhullar: his office, residence in Sector 40 in Mohali, and a farmhouse in Khanna, with the objective of gathering further evidence. To ensure the independence of the operation, no Punjab Police personnel were included in the raiding team.

Bhullar, a 2007-batch IPS officer, took charge as DIG of Ropar Range — which includes Mohali, Rupnagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts — on 27 November 2024, after serving as DIG of the Patiala Range.