CBI arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in corruption case
This is one of the most high-profile anti-corruption operations involving Punjab’s police leadership
The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) on Thursday arrested Punjab deputy inspector-general of police Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a corruption case, catching him red-handed during a meticulously planned trap operation, sources informed PTI.
Bhullar was apprehended at his Mohali office while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh Sahib. The complainant accused Bhullar of demanding Rs 8 lakh to settle a fabricated case and reportedly extorting Rs 5 lakh monthly thereafter as protection money.
Following the arrest, the CBI conducted extensive searches at three locations associated with Bhullar: his office, residence in Sector 40 in Mohali, and a farmhouse in Khanna, with the objective of gathering further evidence. To ensure the independence of the operation, no Punjab Police personnel were included in the raiding team.
Bhullar, a 2007-batch IPS officer, took charge as DIG of Ropar Range — which includes Mohali, Rupnagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts — on 27 November 2024, after serving as DIG of the Patiala Range.
He is the son of former Punjab director-general of police Mehal Singh Bhullar. Over his career, he has held positions including joint director of the Vigilance Bureau and senior superintendent of police in various districts such as Jagraon, Mohali, and Sangrur.
He notably headed the Special Investigation Team probing a 2021 drug case involving Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and actively contributed to Punjab’s anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh.'
After his arrest, Bhullar was taken to the CBI office in Panchkula for questioning. The CBI had been monitoring his activities for some time prior to the arrest, underscoring this as one of the most high-profile anti-corruption operations involving Punjab’s police leadership recently.
Senior police officials have maintained discretion pending further developments.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines