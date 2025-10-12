Haryana IPS officer suicide: Mahapanchayat demands DGP’s dismissal in 48 hours

A 31-member committee formed to secure the demands of the family of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life on 7 October, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Chandigarh administration and Haryana government demanding the removal of state police chief Shatrujeet Kapur from his position.

Kapur is among the senior police officers accused by Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, of abetting his suicide.

The committee reached this decision at a mahapanchayat held on Sunday at Guru Ravidas Bhavan in Sector 20, Chandigarh, where a significant police presence was seen.

“The Haryana DGP and the former Rohtak SP should be arrested in the matter. The Haryana government should remove the DGP from his post. We have given 48 hours after which we will decide the next course of action,” a committee spokesperson told reporters following the meeting.

Though six days have elapsed since Kumar, last posted as IG at the Police Training Centre in Rohtak’s Sunaria, died, neither his post-mortem examination nor cremation has been conducted. The family has refused consent pending the meeting of their demands.

Tensions ran high during the mahapanchayat when former Haryana MP Raj Kumar Saini allegedly made a controversial comment, provoking anger among attendees. Calm was restored after organisers urged peace.

The IPS officer’s family appealed for continued support, with a message read aloud on their behalf. Committee members Gurmail Singh and Karamvir highlighted demands for a judicial inquiry and voiced concerns that conducting last rites might impede government action against the accused.

Karamvir remarked, “The family and the Dalit community are apprehensive that if the last rites of the deceased officer are conducted, then the government may not act against the accused.”

He further stated, “If justice is not given to the family, then we will decide the next course of action...We want to know what the Special Investigation Team, which has been constituted by Chandigarh police, has so far done in this case.”