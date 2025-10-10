NCSC seeks report on ‘caste bias’ allegations in Haryana cop’s ‘suicide note’

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday, 9 October, directed the Haryana chief secretary to submit a detailed action taken report within seven days regarding the suspected suicide of senior IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who allegedly faced caste-based discrimination.

The officer, who reportedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday, had left a final note naming "senior officers" and detailing mental harassment and public humiliation he allegedly endured over several years.

Invoking its powers under Article 338 of the Constitution, the NCSC issued a notice stating that it intends to investigate and inquire into the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.