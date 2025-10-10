NCSC seeks report on ‘caste bias’ allegations in Haryana cop’s ‘suicide note’
Using powers under Article 338, NCSC has issued a notice to investigate the officer’s death
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday, 9 October, directed the Haryana chief secretary to submit a detailed action taken report within seven days regarding the suspected suicide of senior IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who allegedly faced caste-based discrimination.
The officer, who reportedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday, had left a final note naming "senior officers" and detailing mental harassment and public humiliation he allegedly endured over several years.
Invoking its powers under Article 338 of the Constitution, the NCSC issued a notice stating that it intends to investigate and inquire into the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.
The notice instructed the Haryana government to provide a comprehensive action taken report, which must include:
Full details of the incident
Names of the victim and accused officers
FIR number, arrests, and charges filed
Compensation paid under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act
A detailed annexure outlining the progress of the case
The Commission emphasized that failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe may result in summons being issued, leveraging the powers of a civil court granted to it under Article 338.
The move comes amid growing public and political attention on the alleged caste-based harassment faced by Y. Puran Kumar, highlighting broader concerns over systemic discrimination and accountability within the police force.
With PTI inputs
