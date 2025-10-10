Kharge: Dalit IPS officer’s suicide exposes BJP’s ‘Manuwadi’ injustice
Congress president calls the death “a horrific testament to social injustice, inhumanity, and insensitivity”
The death of senior Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar has triggered a sharp political storm, with the Congress holding the BJP and its “Manuwadi system” responsible for the alleged suicide. Party leaders accused the ruling dispensation of fostering a climate of caste-based discrimination and social injustice.
The Congress accused the BJP of cultivating an atmosphere thick with prejudice, where the voices of Dalits and the weaker sections are stifled beneath the weight of social disdain.
In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP and RSS have nurtured an unjust system that repeatedly tramples on the dignity of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, and minorities — a grave threat to the very foundations of the Constitution and democracy.
"The BJP's 'Manuwadi' system has become a curse for the SC, ST, OBC and weaker sections of this country. The news of the forced suicide of Haryana's senior Dalit IPS officer, ADGP Y Puran Kumar, is not only shocking but also a horrific testament to social injustice, inhumanity, and insensitivity. My deepest condolences to the family," Kharge posted.
Kharge alleged that in the past 11 years, the BJP has entrenched the Manuwadi mindset so deeply in the country that even a Dalit officer of ADGP rank was denied justice and a fair hearing.
"When the Chief Justice of India can be openly attacked in the Supreme Court, and the BJP's ecosystem can defend it by citing casteism and religion, we must understand that the slogan of 'Sabka Saath' was a crude joke...
"The exploitative habit of the Manuwadi mentality, which has persisted for thousands of years, cannot change so quickly. That is why an unarmed Dalit like Hariom Valmiki is brutally murdered in mob lynching, and Prime Minister Modi ji does not even utter two words of condemnation," the Congress chief claimed.
"This is not just the tragedy of a few individuals -- it is a mirror of the unjust system fostered by the BJP and RSS, which has repeatedly crushed the self-respect of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and minorities. This is fatal for the Constitution and democracy," Kharge added.
AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal accused the BJP-RSS regime of deliberately fostering a hostile environment against Dalits, minorities, tribals, and backward communities.
"The Rule of 3 confirms a pattern: BJP workers lynch a Dalit man to death in Rae Bareli. A man who subscribes to the RSS ideology hurls a shoe at CJI BR Gavai. The suicide of Dalit IPS Officer Puran Kumar ji in BJP-ruled Haryana because he was fed up of caste-based discrimination. All three incidents in the last week alone," he said in an X post.
"Under the BJP's rule -- from the highest judge of the land to a senior IPS officer to an anonymous young passerby in Raebareli -- as long as you are a Dalit, you will face dehumanising and violent treatment...
"The BJP spoke of 400-paar, but their real plan was to destroy the Constitution. 400-paar turned out to be Modi's pipe dream. So, now they are engineering a social order that subverts Dr Ambedkar's Constitutional values, and reinstates hierarchies that suit BJP's devious political agenda," Venugopal said.
Y. Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch IPS officer, was found dead in his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday.
Kumar's body was found with a gunshot wound in a room in the basement of his Sector 11 residence.
Sources said that in an alleged eight-page typed and signed suicide note, Kumar detailed years of caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, and public humiliation by certain senior officers, describing the ordeal over the past five years as unbearable.
The 52-year-old officer, recognised for his advocacy on officers’ rights, seniority, and related matters, was recently appointed as Inspector General at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak.
His wife Amneet P. Kumar, an IAS officer serving as commissioner and secretary in the Department of Foreign Cooperation in Haryana government, was in Japan as part of a delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the time of the incident, and returned immediately.
Chandigarh Police reported recovering a "will" and a "final note" from the scene, along with other pieces of evidence.
With PTI inputs
