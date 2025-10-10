Kharge: Dalit IPS officer’s suicide exposes BJP’s ‘Manuwadi’ injustice

The death of senior Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar has triggered a sharp political storm, with the Congress holding the BJP and its “Manuwadi system” responsible for the alleged suicide. Party leaders accused the ruling dispensation of fostering a climate of caste-based discrimination and social injustice.

The Congress accused the BJP of cultivating an atmosphere thick with prejudice, where the voices of Dalits and the weaker sections are stifled beneath the weight of social disdain.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP and RSS have nurtured an unjust system that repeatedly tramples on the dignity of Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, and minorities — a grave threat to the very foundations of the Constitution and democracy.

"The BJP's 'Manuwadi' system has become a curse for the SC, ST, OBC and weaker sections of this country. The news of the forced suicide of Haryana's senior Dalit IPS officer, ADGP Y Puran Kumar, is not only shocking but also a horrific testament to social injustice, inhumanity, and insensitivity. My deepest condolences to the family," Kharge posted.

Kharge alleged that in the past 11 years, the BJP has entrenched the Manuwadi mindset so deeply in the country that even a Dalit officer of ADGP rank was denied justice and a fair hearing.

"When the Chief Justice of India can be openly attacked in the Supreme Court, and the BJP's ecosystem can defend it by citing casteism and religion, we must understand that the slogan of 'Sabka Saath' was a crude joke...