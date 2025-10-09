Haryana IPS officer’s death raises caste-harassment allegations, mental torture

In a heartbreaking and deeply unsettling incident, Haryana Police officer Y. Puran Kumar, 52, allegedly took his own life at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, leaving behind a painful testament of harassment, humiliation, and systemic discrimination he endured over several years.

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, was discovered in a basement room of his home with a gunshot wound. Known for his vigorous advocacy on officers’ rights and seniority matters, he was recently posted as Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC), Sunaria, Rohtak.

According to sources, Kumar left an eight-page typed note and a will, titled:

"Continued blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities by concerned senior officers of Haryana since August 2020 which is now unbearable."

The note reportedly detailed a pattern of systematic abuse and humiliation, alleging that several senior officers subjected him to caste-based discrimination, public degradation, and persistent mental harassment. Kumar, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, wrote that these actions included: