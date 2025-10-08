Senior Haryana IPS officer's wife returns to India after his alleged suicide

The wife of senior Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life at his Chandigarh residence, arrived in the city on Wednesday from Japan, where she had been part of an official delegation.

Amneet P. Kumar, an IAS officer and commissioner and secretary of Haryana’s department of foreign cooperation, was in Japan as part of a delegation led by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. She reached Chandigarh in the afternoon, sources said.

Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old 2001-batch Indian Police Service officer, was found dead at his home in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Police confirmed that the post-mortem examination would be conducted once Amneet Kumar returned. Several senior Haryana bureaucrats met Amneet Kumar after her arrival to offer their condolences.

Known for his involvement in matters concerning officers’ rights and seniority, Puran Kumar was recently appointed inspector-general of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak.