Senior Haryana IPS officer's wife returns to India after his alleged suicide
Y. Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old 2001-batch IPS officer, was found dead at his home in Chandigarh on Tuesday
The wife of senior Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life at his Chandigarh residence, arrived in the city on Wednesday from Japan, where she had been part of an official delegation.
Amneet P. Kumar, an IAS officer and commissioner and secretary of Haryana’s department of foreign cooperation, was in Japan as part of a delegation led by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. She reached Chandigarh in the afternoon, sources said.
Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old 2001-batch Indian Police Service officer, was found dead at his home in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Police confirmed that the post-mortem examination would be conducted once Amneet Kumar returned. Several senior Haryana bureaucrats met Amneet Kumar after her arrival to offer their condolences.
Known for his involvement in matters concerning officers’ rights and seniority, Puran Kumar was recently appointed inspector-general of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak.
His body was discovered with a gunshot wound in a basement room of his Sector 11 residence. The Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) team gathered physical and electronic evidence from the scene, including the weapon allegedly used. Authorities also recovered a nine-page 'will' and 'final note' from the premises.
The note reportedly names several senior officers and points to persistent job stress, mental harassment, dissatisfaction with posting changes, and allegations of administrative bias against him.
Police were alerted to the incident at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday and promptly reached the site. Puran Kumar had previously served as the Rohtak Range IG and held posts across several Haryana districts, including Ambala, Rohtak, and Kurukshetra. An engineering graduate, the officer was due to retire in May 2033.
Chandigarh Police issued a statement confirming the reported suicide: “Information of reported suicide was received by Police Station 11, Chandigarh at around 1:30 pm from Sector 11. The deceased has been identified as Y. Puran Kumar, IPS 2001 Batch, Haryana Cadre. The body was found in a room at the basement of the house with a gunshot wound.”
