CBI arrests senior IAS officer in Rs 60 crore Haryana govt funds embezzlement case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested senior IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal for allegedly siphoning off more than Rs 60 crore from Haryana government accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank, officials said on Tuesday.

Agarwal, a 2000-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, served as Principal Secretary in the School Education Department from 10 December 2024 to 16 June 2025 and later as Principal Secretary in the Agriculture Department from 20 June 2025 to 24 March 2026.

According to the CBI, government funds were allegedly siphoned from accounts belonging to the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad (HSSPP) and the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB).

The agency arrested Agarwal on Monday after its investigation allegedly revealed that accounts were opened at IDFC First Bank's Sector 32 branch in Chandigarh in violation of Haryana government guidelines and that funds were subsequently transferred into them beyond permissible limits.

“These accounts were opened during the tenure of Pankaj Agarwal, the then Principal Secretary. Investigation revealed that through fraudulent transactions in the accounts of these departments, funds were misappropriated, causing a net loss of Rs 60.54 crore to the government,” the CBI said in a statement.

The case forms part of a wider CBI investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Rs 657 crore from accounts of the Haryana government and the Chandigarh administration maintained with IDFC First Bank.

According to the agency, the total loss to the Haryana government is estimated at Rs 504 crore, while the Chandigarh administration allegedly suffered losses of Rs 153 crore.

Agarwal is scheduled to be produced before a special court.

The CBI took over the investigation following a reference from the Haryana government.