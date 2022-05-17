CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

The CBI has filed a fresh case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, for allegedly facilitating visa of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI on Tuesday morning started coordinated search operations at nine locations in multiple cities in the country, including Karti Chidambaram's residence in Chennai, they said.