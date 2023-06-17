CBI books senior BSNL officials for graft

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at 25 locations in connection with an FIR registered against 21 officials of the BSNL, including a former general manager, officials said.

The premier investigative agency alleged that the accused officials entered into a conspiracy with a contractor to cheat the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

The CBI registered the FIR against officials of BSNL Assam Circle, including a former general manager, deputy general manager, assistant general manager, and chief accounts officer in Jorhat, Sibsagar, Guwahati and other places, they said.

The FIR also mentions the name of a private person, officials said.