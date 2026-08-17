CBI files chargesheet against former judge and son in Twisha Sharma death case
Agency invokes dowry death, cruelty and abetment provisions against Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a 636-page chargesheet against retired judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, in connection with the death of 33-year-old former model and actor Twisha Sharma in Bhopal.
The two accused, who are in judicial custody, have been charged under Sections 80(2), 85, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, according to sources.
The provisions relate to dowry death, cruelty by a husband or his relatives, abetment of suicide, acts committed with common intention and the giving, taking or demanding of dowry.
The chargesheet was submitted within the deadline set by a special CBI court, which had directed the agency to complete the filing by 17 August. Investigators examined multiple aspects of the case, including forensic evidence, digital records and circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death, sources said.
Both accused have applied for bail before the High Court.
Sharma, a former Miss Pune from Greater Noida, married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025. Samarth is the son of Giribala Singh, a retired district judge who had served in Bhopal.
Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on the night of 12 May. Her husband told the authorities that she had taken her life at around 10.20 pm. She was taken to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors declared her dead-on arrival.
The post-mortem examination identified asphyxia caused by ante-mortem hanging as the cause of death. It also recorded several injuries sustained before death, including contusions on her arm, finger and head.
Sharma’s family alleged that she had faced prolonged physical and mental cruelty, dowry-related harassment and pressure associated with her pregnancy, which was reportedly discovered in April.
The family cited WhatsApp conversations in which Sharma allegedly expressed distress, asked to be taken away from Bhopal and said her husband had shouted at her shortly before a telephone call disconnected on the evening of her death. Her relatives also questioned the handling of her body and raised concerns about the preservation of potential evidence.
A case was initially registered against Samarth and Giribala under provisions concerning dowry death, cruelty and common intention, along with the Dowry Prohibition Act.
The Madhya Pradesh government subsequently recommended a CBI investigation, while the Supreme Court took cognisance of the matter and directed the central agency to assume control of the probe.
After re-registering the case, the CBI arrested Samarth. Giribala was taken into custody after the Madhya Pradesh High Court set aside her anticipatory bail.
As part of its investigation, the agency reconstructed the scene and conducted forensic and digital analyses.
The accused have denied demanding dowry and maintained that Sharma died by suicide. They have also disputed aspects of the CBI investigation, including claims concerning voice samples, while the defence has pointed to what it described as other causes of personal distress.
With IANS inputs