CBI files chargesheet against former judge and son in Twisha Sharma death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a 636-page chargesheet against retired judge Giribala Singh and her son, Samarth Singh, in connection with the death of 33-year-old former model and actor Twisha Sharma in Bhopal.

The two accused, who are in judicial custody, have been charged under Sections 80(2), 85, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, according to sources.

The provisions relate to dowry death, cruelty by a husband or his relatives, abetment of suicide, acts committed with common intention and the giving, taking or demanding of dowry.

The chargesheet was submitted within the deadline set by a special CBI court, which had directed the agency to complete the filing by 17 August. Investigators examined multiple aspects of the case, including forensic evidence, digital records and circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death, sources said.

Both accused have applied for bail before the High Court.

Sharma, a former Miss Pune from Greater Noida, married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025. Samarth is the son of Giribala Singh, a retired district judge who had served in Bhopal.

Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on the night of 12 May. Her husband told the authorities that she had taken her life at around 10.20 pm. She was taken to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors declared her dead-on arrival.

The post-mortem examination identified asphyxia caused by ante-mortem hanging as the cause of death. It also recorded several injuries sustained before death, including contusions on her arm, finger and head.

Sharma’s family alleged that she had faced prolonged physical and mental cruelty, dowry-related harassment and pressure associated with her pregnancy, which was reportedly discovered in April.