CBI files FIR in Disha Salian death case, 6 years after police probe
Bombay HC flags 'glaring discrepancies' in investigation, directs Central agency to examine case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, following Bombay High Court's order transferring the case to the Central agency, officials said on Monday, 14 September.
The high court, while directing the CBI to investigate the case, has specifically instructed that no individual be named as an accused at this stage.
The timing of the hearing is interesting, coming amid mounting political pressure on the BJP-led Maharashtra government over Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha quota agitation and other controversies, including the MPSC examination paper-leak issue. Particularly since the proceedings have brought Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and vocal BJP critic Aaditya Thackeray back into the spotlight.
On 2 September, Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death and criticised Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years. It observed that the police investigation had raised 'more questions than answers'.
CBI officials said the case had been registered in accordance with the court's directions and that the investigation, including the recording of statements, had begun.
A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsle said an investigation could not be allowed to continue for an inordinately long period. The bench stressed the need for a central agency to conduct a proper and substantive investigation into Salian's death.
The court also criticised Mumbai Police for treating the case solely as an accidental death for six years and pointed to 'glaring discrepancies' in the investigation.
Salian (28), who had briefly worked as Rajput's manager, died on 8 June 2020 after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. Mumbai Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and subsequently concluded, following an inquiry, that she had died by suicide.
Six days later, on 14 June 2020, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment, triggering speculation about a possible connection between the two deaths.
The public outcry following Rajput's death led to a CBI investigation into his case. The agency subsequently submitted a closure report stating that he had died by suicide. The report, however, is yet to be considered by the competent court.
While directing Mumbai Police to hand over all case records to the CBI, the high court asked the Central agency to record the statement of Salian's father Satish Salian. It also clarified that no one should be named as an accused unless the investigation produced sufficient grounds for reasonable suspicion.
“Nobody shall be treated as an accused unless, in the opinion of the investigating officer, there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him depending on the material collected during the investigation,” the court said.
Satish Salian had sought an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray. However, the bench refrained from making observations against any individual, stating that it was for the investigating agency to examine the case.
Thackeray has denied all allegations, describing the petition as false, frivolous and politically motivated.
The high court said if the CBI investigation found no prima facie case, the agency should file an appropriate summary report before the court concerned. Satish Salian would then be at liberty to challenge the report, it added.
With PTI inputs