CBI files FIR in Disha Salian death case, 6 years after police probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, following Bombay High Court's order transferring the case to the Central agency, officials said on Monday, 14 September.

The high court, while directing the CBI to investigate the case, has specifically instructed that no individual be named as an accused at this stage.

The timing of the hearing is interesting, coming amid mounting political pressure on the BJP-led Maharashtra government over Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha quota agitation and other controversies, including the MPSC examination paper-leak issue. Particularly since the proceedings have brought Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and vocal BJP critic Aaditya Thackeray back into the spotlight.

On 2 September, Bombay High Court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death and criticised Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years. It observed that the police investigation had raised 'more questions than answers'.

CBI officials said the case had been registered in accordance with the court's directions and that the investigation, including the recording of statements, had begun.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsle said an investigation could not be allowed to continue for an inordinately long period. The bench stressed the need for a central agency to conduct a proper and substantive investigation into Salian's death.

The court also criticised Mumbai Police for treating the case solely as an accidental death for six years and pointed to 'glaring discrepancies' in the investigation.