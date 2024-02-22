Sushant Singh Rajput case: HC quashes LOCs issued against Rhea Chakraborty

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 22 February quashed the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and father by the CBI in connection with its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande allowed the petitions filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father Indrajit against the LOCs issued against them in 2020.

CBI's advocate Shreeram Shirsat requested the bench to stay the operation of its order for a period of four weeks so that the agency could file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The HC bench, however, refused to stay its order.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.