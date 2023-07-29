CBI files FIR in Manipur viral video case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Saturday that they have filed an FIR in connection to the viral video of two young tribal women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

A senior CBI official told IANS that the case was registered late Fridat night.

The Manipur government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had transferred the case to the CBI for further investigation.

In connection to the incident, the Manipur Police have arrested seven suspects.

Although the incident took place on May 4, a day after the widespread ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, the video went viral this month.