CBI files supplementary chargesheet in NEET paper leak case

According to the supplementary chargesheet, Suryawanshi allegedly acted in collusion with Khairnar to provide the leaked question paper to candidates and collect payments from their families.

The agency claimed that Suryawanshi asked candidates to assemble at a location in Nanded, where they were allegedly given access to the paper before the examination.

To ensure payment after the examination, he allegedly retained their original documents, including educational certificates and identity cards, the CBI said.

The allegations form part of the agency's broader investigation into the alleged leak and distribution of NEET-UG examination questions.

On 12 August, the designated fast-track court dealing with criminal cases related to examination paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations took cognisance of the CBI's chargesheet against 13 other accused.

According to the CBI's earlier chargesheet, the agency began making arrests on 13 May, following its investigation into the alleged leak.

The first arrests were made in Rajasthan, where Mangilal, Dinesh and Vikas Biwal were apprehended. Their mobile phones allegedly contained leaked PDF files received through Telegram on 29 April.

On the same day, the agency arrested Yash Yadav in Gurugram and Shubham Khairnar in Nashik. Another accused, Dhananjay Lokhande, was arrested in Pune after allegedly attempting to destroy his mobile phone to eliminate evidence.

Manisha Sanjay Waghmare was arrested in Pune on 14 May. In its earlier report, the CBI described her as an alleged key conspirator who helped connect candidates with subject experts involved in the leak and dissemination of the examination questions for monetary consideration.

The agency subsequently arrested alleged mastermind P.V, Kulkarni in Latur on 15 May and Manisha Mandhare in Pune on 16 May. Shivraj Motegaonkar, the founder of a coaching centre in Latur, was arrested on 17 May.

Further arrests included Manisha Sanjay Havaldar in Latur on 22 May, followed by Tejas Shah in Pune and Dr Manoj Shirure in Latur on 26 May.

The CBI has claimed that forensic examination of mobile devices helped investigators uncover the alleged conspiracy. The agency said forensic imaging recovered deleted WhatsApp conversations and PDF documents containing the leaked questions.

The investigation involved raids at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other states. According to the agency, the probe sought to trace the alleged chain of distribution from the source of the leak to candidates who benefited from access to the questions.

The supplementary chargesheet against Suryawanshi adds to the agency's case against those allegedly involved in the network.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

According to the information provided in the case report, the NTA cancelled the examination held on 3 May following allegations of a paper leak, and a re-examination was conducted on 21 June.

The controversy developed into a major political issue, triggering protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and calls for accountability over the examination process. The protests culminated in the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to the account provided.

The CBI's investigation remains focused on establishing the alleged roles of the accused, the circulation of the examination paper and the financial arrangements involving candidates and their families. The allegations against the accused will be examined through the ongoing judicial proceedings.

With PTI inputs