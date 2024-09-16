CBI gets custody of RG Kar hospital ex-principal, police officer till 17 Sep

A local court on Sunday, 16 September sent former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal to CBI custody till 17 September, an officer said.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were produced before a court by the central agency in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor at the state-run hospital.

"We have got their custody for three days till 17 September. Now, both will be questioned together. The duo played vital roles in the RG Kar case," the officer told PTI.

The CBI, probing the case, had on Saturday evening, 14 September arrested Mondal and added charges of evidence tampering against Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody in a corruption case related to RG Kar hospital.

Mondal also faces accusations of tampering with evidence, delaying registration of the FIR, and other related offences, according to the officer. The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital falls under the jurisdiction of Tala PS.

The police officer was held after he "failed to provide satisfying answers" during questioning by the CBI officers on Saturday, 14 September.

In the court, the CBI claimed that "there could be a bigger conspiracy" and that both Ghosh and Mondal had played some "vital roles" in this crime.