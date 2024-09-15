RG Kar: CBI slaps ex-principal with evidence tampering charge, arrests cop

In a significant development, the CBI on Saturday, 14 September, slapped charges of tampering with evidence against former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, currently in judicial custody in a corruption case, in the medic's rape-murder case, an official of the probe agency said.

The agency also arrested Abhijit Mondal, officer in-charge of Tala Police Station, for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman medic in the R.G. Kar Hospital, he said. The hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.

The central agency had applied before a court seeking the remand of Ghosh. The court has asked the jail authorities to produce him for CBI custody, the official added.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case.

On 9 August, the semi-nude body of the woman postgraduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of the hospital.

Mondal, who was on Saturday questioned by the CBI officers at their CGO Complex office here for several hours, was arrested in the evening after he failed to give them satisfying answers.