CBI investigation needed into law degrees, says CJI Surya Kant

The exasperation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant appeared to get the better of him on Friday, 15 May, during the hearing of a petition filed by a lawyer alleging that he was being ignored by the Delhi High Court for designation as a senior advocate.

Even if the high court designated him, the CJI said, the apex court would undo it because "he did not deserve" the designation, which is conferred on lawyers and not pursued by them, a visibly irritated CJI pointed out. He even dictated the order before eventually relenting and allowing the lawyer to apologise and withdraw the petition.

There appeared to be several bogus lawyers in Delhi, the CJI observed, adding that he was seriously contemplating ordering a CBI investigation into the authenticity of law degrees.

“Let people understand the kind of language you are using on Facebook. I will show you what is the meaning of discipline in the profession," the CJI said. "Is a senior advocate tag a status symbol which is ornamental to be kept or for your participation in the justice system?" asked Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was on the Bench with the CJI.

"There are already parasites in society. And you want to join hands with them? There are youngsters like cockroaches who are not getting employment in the profession. Some are on social media, some become RTI activists. And you people file contempt petitions because the High Court is not taking up something. Rubbish!" the CJI said.