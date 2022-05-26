CBI raids 16 places in Jharkhand National Games Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday began raids at 16 locations across the counrty in connection with 34th National Games Scam which were held in Jharkhand in 2011.



A CBI source said that the agency is conducting raids in Jharkhand, Delhi, Patna, Ranchi, and Dhanbad.



"We are searching the house of R.K. Anand who used to be the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the National Games," the source said.