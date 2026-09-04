CBI raids 89 locations across 20 states in digital arrest crackdown

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has searched 89 locations across 20 states in a nationwide crackdown on organised cybercrime networks accused of carrying out “digital arrest” frauds.

Three people were arrested in Haryana and Kolkata during the coordinated action under Operation Chakra-VI, the agency said on Friday. They are accused of receiving, layering and distributing money obtained from victims.

The raids were conducted as part of investigations into three cases taken over by the CBI from different states. Investigators analysed bank transactions, online account access records and other digital evidence to trace the movement of funds and identify those allegedly controlling or benefiting from the networks.

One case concerns a victim linked to BITS Pilani who was allegedly kept under “digital arrest” for three months and cheated of Rs 7.67 crore by fraudsters posing as police officers.

In Gujarat, another victim was allegedly subjected to a similar ordeal for three months and defrauded of Rs 19.24 crore. A third case registered in Karnataka involves a person who was allegedly held under “digital arrest” for a month and cheated of Rs 15.45 crore.

The three cases together involve alleged losses of Rs 42.36 crore.