CBI raids 89 locations across 20 states in digital arrest crackdown
Three people arrested under Operation Chakra-VI as agency investigates fraud cases involving more than Rs 42 crore
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has searched 89 locations across 20 states in a nationwide crackdown on organised cybercrime networks accused of carrying out “digital arrest” frauds.
Three people were arrested in Haryana and Kolkata during the coordinated action under Operation Chakra-VI, the agency said on Friday. They are accused of receiving, layering and distributing money obtained from victims.
The raids were conducted as part of investigations into three cases taken over by the CBI from different states. Investigators analysed bank transactions, online account access records and other digital evidence to trace the movement of funds and identify those allegedly controlling or benefiting from the networks.
One case concerns a victim linked to BITS Pilani who was allegedly kept under “digital arrest” for three months and cheated of Rs 7.67 crore by fraudsters posing as police officers.
In Gujarat, another victim was allegedly subjected to a similar ordeal for three months and defrauded of Rs 19.24 crore. A third case registered in Karnataka involves a person who was allegedly held under “digital arrest” for a month and cheated of Rs 15.45 crore.
The three cases together involve alleged losses of Rs 42.36 crore.
During the searches, the CBI seized banking and account records, digital devices and other material considered important to the investigation. The evidence will undergo forensic examination to establish the wider financial and technological infrastructure allegedly used by the syndicates across state boundaries.
Those arrested were identified as Akash, a Haryana resident, and Kolkata residents Raja Karmakar and Jyoti Rani.
According to the CBI, Rs 1.95 crore from the fraud proceeds was deposited into Akash’s bank account. Investigators found that he had opened the account himself and transferred the money to other accounts on the same day, indicating his alleged direct role in laundering the funds.
Karmakar allegedly received Rs 1.5 crore in an account belonging to his firm. Rani’s account also received part of the money, of which she allegedly withdrew a portion in cash and transferred the remainder to other accounts in an attempt to obscure the financial trail.
“Digital arrest” scams involve criminals impersonating police officers, government representatives or other law-enforcement personnel to intimidate victims. The fraudsters typically accuse their targets of involvement in criminal activity, place them under continuous video surveillance and coerce them into transferring money.
The nationwide action follows directions from the Supreme Court for the CBI to proceed against both the perpetrators of such crimes and the wider networks facilitating them.
The agency said efforts were continuing to identify and arrest other members of the syndicates. Further investigation is under way.
With IANS inputs