CBI scrutinises assets of arrested accused in NEET paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has widened its probe into the NEET paper leak case, scrutinising the assets and financial transactions of key accused amid suspicions that proceeds from the alleged examination racket were used to acquire multiple properties.

Officials said the agency believes the accused individuals arrested in the current case may also be linked to the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak controversy, prompting investigators to examine whether the same syndicate has been operating the network over several years.

According to sources, the CBI is now tracing financial trails, property acquisitions and possible links between accused persons across multiple states.

The agency suspects that money generated through the paper leak racket may have been invested in real estate and other assets.

Several professors and educators from Pune have also come under the scanner as investigators attempt to identify the wider network allegedly involved in leaking examination papers.

Officials said some teachers may soon be questioned as the agency examines their possible role in the case.

On Monday, the CBI carried out fresh raids at premises linked to Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Botany teacher from Pune, and Manisha Havaldar, a Pune-based physics lecturer.