NSUI-IYC lead protests across India over NEET paper leak
So far, CBI has arrested over 20 accused in connection over NEET-UG paper leak case
As the NEET paper leak controversy goes through the legal scrutiny in the Supreme Court, Congress has intensified its attack on the ruling BJP, calling for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and seeking structural reforms in the examination system.
The Supreme Court of India on Monday expressed concern over the recurrence of the NEET paper leaks, observing that the National Testing Agency [NTA] appeared not to have learnt from past lapses despite earlier intervention by the apex court.
Politically, Congress has mobilised protests across several states through its student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).
Demonstrations have included marches, candlelight vigils and symbolic protests, with leaders alleging that the issue reflects deeper institutional failures.
NSUI president Vinod Jakhar led protests in multiple cities, including Hyderabad and in Guwahati in Assam, where he was detained by police.
He has called for the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), alleging that repeated examination leaks point to systemic lapses. The organisation conducts several national-level entrance tests, including NEET.
In Uttarakhand, student leaders echoed similar concerns, saying that repeated irregularities have undermined confidence among candidates.
The Congress has also sought to link the issue to wider concerns about governance. Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib referred to reports of student distress and suicides, calling for greater accountability from the government.
At least seven student suicides linked to the NEET-UG 2026 examination were reported in May alone, highlighting the intense psychological pressure faced by candidates. The distress has been attributed to the sudden cancellation of the exam and ongoing uncertainty over a re-test, against the backdrop of widespread paper leak allegations impacting over 2.2 million aspirants.
Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the party would continue to press for accountability. Speaking after a protest in New Delhi, he called for “a secure and transparent system” to prevent future leaks.
At a separate protest in Bengaluru, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala criticised the government’s handling of the examination system, alleging administrative failures. The demonstration was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other state leaders.
Though Congress has taken a lead, the controversy has drawn responses from other opposition parties as well. In West Bengal, leaders from the Trinamool Congress joined protests calling for a court-monitored investigation. Party MP Sagarika Ghose criticised the Centre’s response to the issue.
In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said the leak allegations pointed to what he described as an “organised network,” a claim the government has not commented on.
Meanwhile, youth organisations linked to regional parties, including the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, have also held demonstrations.
It is worth recalling here that the NTA had cancelled the 3 May NEET examination following the paper leak and allegations of malpractice. The case has been referred to the CBI. Authorities have announced that a re-examination will be held on 21 June.
So far, the CBI has arrested over 20 accused in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case. Those arrested include alleged middlemen, candidates, and members of organised networks suspected of facilitating the leak across multiple states, particularly in Bihar and Rajasthan. The investigation is ongoing, and the number may rise as the agency continues to trace the wider network behind the scam.
However, the Modi government has not publicly addressed opposition demands for Pradhan's resignation. Merely saying that the appropriate action is being taken to investigate the issues, is nothing but a wordplay, per Congress activists.
The NEET controversy has brought renewed scrutiny to India’s centralised exam system, which affects millions of students each year. While investigations are ongoing, the episode has raised broader questions about oversight, transparency and the capacity of institutions to conduct high-stakes examinations without disruption.
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