NSUI-IYC lead protests across India over NEET paper leak

As the NEET paper leak controversy goes through the legal scrutiny in the Supreme Court, Congress has intensified its attack on the ruling BJP, calling for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and seeking structural reforms in the examination system.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday expressed concern over the recurrence of the NEET paper leaks, observing that the National Testing Agency [NTA] appeared not to have learnt from past lapses despite earlier intervention by the apex court.

Politically, Congress has mobilised protests across several states through its student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).