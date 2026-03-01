NSUI returns to centre stage in Patna University polls, wins top posts

In a late-night declaration of results on Saturday, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) secured a significant comeback in the Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) elections, winning the posts of president and general-secretary after a long gap.

Shantanu Shekhar and Khushi Kumari clinched the top two positions for the Congress-affiliated student body, marking a rare victory in recent years.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, won the posts of joint-secretary and treasurer.

However, voter turnout saw a sharp decline this year, falling to 37.84 per cent from 45.25 per cent in 2025, according to a report in The Hindu. Polling day was also marred by isolated incidents of violence and firing within the campus, despite police deployment to ensure a peaceful election.

Chief election officer Shankar Kumar attributed the lower turnout to stricter polling norms and a visible lack of student enthusiasm. “It was due to following the strict guidelines for the poll and students’ disinterest, dull and docile approach towards campus election, the voting percentage dipped by almost 7 per cent this time,” Kumar told The Hindu.

The NSUI’s victory is being viewed in some quarters as politically significant. Though the elections are not formally contested along party lines, senior Patna journalist Manish Kumar suggested the outcome carries broader implications.