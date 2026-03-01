NSUI returns to centre stage in Patna University polls, wins top posts
ABVP bags two positions as turnout drops sharply amid scattered violence
In a late-night declaration of results on Saturday, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) secured a significant comeback in the Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) elections, winning the posts of president and general-secretary after a long gap.
Shantanu Shekhar and Khushi Kumari clinched the top two positions for the Congress-affiliated student body, marking a rare victory in recent years.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, won the posts of joint-secretary and treasurer.
However, voter turnout saw a sharp decline this year, falling to 37.84 per cent from 45.25 per cent in 2025, according to a report in The Hindu. Polling day was also marred by isolated incidents of violence and firing within the campus, despite police deployment to ensure a peaceful election.
Chief election officer Shankar Kumar attributed the lower turnout to stricter polling norms and a visible lack of student enthusiasm. “It was due to following the strict guidelines for the poll and students’ disinterest, dull and docile approach towards campus election, the voting percentage dipped by almost 7 per cent this time,” Kumar told The Hindu.
The NSUI’s victory is being viewed in some quarters as politically significant. Though the elections are not formally contested along party lines, senior Patna journalist Manish Kumar suggested the outcome carries broader implications.
“Though the elections were not held on the political party’s line, but it’s time for the BJP to introspect as the party is in power in the state in coalition with other parties and has all the MLAs of Patna town area,” he said.
The BJP is part of the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar alongside JD(U) and other partners. Senior BJP leader and Bankipore MLA Nitin Nabin has previously taken keen interest in PUSU elections, The Hindu noted.
Historically, the PUSU has served as a launchpad for major political figures. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi and Ravi Shankar Prasad were all elected to key posts in the union in 1973, while Ashwani Kumar Choubey served as president in 1978.
This year, Shekhar defeated JD(U)’s Prince Kumar by 1,496 votes to win the presidency, while Kumari overcame RJD’s Pratyush Raj by 553 votes for the general secretary’s post.
ABVP candidates Abhishek Kumar and Harshvardhan secured the joint-secretary and treasurer positions respectively, defeating NSUI and JD(U) rivals.
Among colleges, Patna Law College recorded the highest turnout at 50.66 per cent, followed by Patna Science College at 45.7per cent, while B.N. College and Magadh Mahila College reported the lowest participation, The Hindu reported.
In a notable development, independent candidate Shifat Faiz became the first woman to win the vice-president’s post, defeating JD(U)’s Ayush Harsh by 71 votes.
With PTI & media inputs
