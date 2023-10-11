Now CBI searches NewsClick editor's home

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 11 October, reached the residence of NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha to search the premises.

Reportedly, the probe is in connection with a case of under the Foreign Contribution Violation Act (FCRA).

NewsClick has already declared after raids by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police earlier this month that all of its foreign funding was approved by the Reserve Bank of India, as submitted in courts during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation previously.

The CBI investigation on NewsClick is the latest addition to a series of probes into the funding of this media organisation, starting with the ED's probe initiated in 2021.