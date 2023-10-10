NewsClick case: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10 days' judicial custody

The Delhi Patiala court decided to send Newsclick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty to judicial custody for 10 days in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case — despite opposition from the lawyers of the duo, who said that journalism cannot be considered as an act of terrorism.

Both Purkayastha and Chakraborty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on 3 October, based on allegations that the news portal received funds from China for Chinese propaganda. They were produced in court on Tuesday, 10 October, since they ahd already completed five days in police custody.

The additional sessions judge (ASJ) of Patiala House Court Hardeep Kaur passed the order after the Delhi Police informed the court that The Delhi Police said they do not want to keep custody of the two petitioners.

Additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava submitted that they were seeking judicial custody for both of them as there was no need to keep them in police custody for questioning.