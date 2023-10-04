NewsClick cites RBI and failures of ED, income tax dept and Delhi Police

A day after the special cell of Delhi Police sealed its office and arrested its founding editor Prabir Purkayastha and its head of human resources Amit Chakraborty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, NewsClick released a statement refuting all charges against it.

The statement condemns the police action against its employees and journalists and refers to 'actions of a government that refuses to respect journalistic independence, and treats criticism as sedition or “anti-national” propaganda'.

The statement also notes that the organisation or any individuals raided yesterday have not been provided with a copy of the FIR or informed about the exact particulars of the offences allegedly committed by them.

Electronic devices, it says, were seized from the NewsClick office premises and homes of employees, without any adherence to due process such as the provision of seizure memos, hash values of the seized data or even copies of the data.

'What we have been able to gather is that NewsClick stands accused of offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), for purportedly carrying Chinese propaganda on its website,' reads the statement, released on 4 October.