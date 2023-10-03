NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested under UAPA after day-long raids

The Delhi Police on Tuesday, October 3, arrested two NewsClick employees — editor Prabir Purkayastha and accountant Amit Chakravarty — under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after having raided 46 journalists and commentators, including nine women associated with the news portal.

They have sealed the NewsClick office too.

Purkayastha was first taken to the NewsClick office from his home, and then to the Special Cell headquarters.

The raids began early in the morning, and the homes of 37 men and nine women were raided in connection with FIR number 224/2023. Several men were taken to the Delhi Police's Special Cell office on Lodhi Road. Devices were confiscated from all those whose homes were raided, including past employees of and contributors to NewsClick.

The case registered against NewsClick was filed on 17 August 2023.