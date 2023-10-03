Is India stifling liberal think tanks?

The Centre for Policy Research (CPR) is one of India's premier public policy think tanks. However, the CPR has been unable to pay salaries for six months since the central government suspended the think tank's foreign funding licence in February, and later cancelled its tax exemption status and froze its bank accounts.

The CPR is challenging the government's moves in a New Delhi court. It said that at least 80 scientists and other employees have left and that its research activities have ground to a halt.

The think tank's lawyer, Arvind Datar, told the court during his last appearance that the organisation was paying the price for "dissent".

"You may not like any dissent in the country… It is extremely sad if an Indian think tank is going to be closed… One bit of dissent and it is done," he said.

Set up in 1973, the CPR describes itself as a "non-partisan, independent institution" conducting research that "contributes to a more robust public discourse about the issues that impact life in India".