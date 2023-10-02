Why free speech is not a priority in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian countries are ranked amongst the worst in the world for standards of press freedom and media rights. Forced closures of independent newspapers and the imprisonment of activists for their public comments have become a source of tension between the autocratic governments and Western democracies in recent years.

However, governments in Southeast Asia — which range from one-party, communist states in Vietnam and Laos to tentative democracies in Indonesia and the Philippines — tend to agree that they must severely limit free speech in defence of national "harmony".

This is according to the Pew Research Centre's Buddhism, Islam and Religious Pluralism in South and Southeast Asia report, focused on the role of religion in different societies in South and Southeast Asia.

In the section on religion and politics, the report found that "free speech and democracy are not always widely embraced in the region."

These findings are also reflected in global press freedom rankings measured annually by organisations like Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

In RSF's latest World Press Freedom Index, Vietnam was ranked third-worst in the world, after China and North Korea, while junta-led Myanmar was also in the bottom 10 countries.