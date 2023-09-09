M-20 meet laments declining freedom of the press in G20 nations

Press freedom and the state of the media is clearly not a priority for the G20 summit. No session, pre-summit meeting, or ministerial meeting was dedicated to the subject, even as subjects from climate change to sustainable development of cities were deliberated at length in the cosy comfort of five-star resorts and hotels.

Therefore, prominent editors and journalists from G20 countries and others came together this week for an online discussion on the challenges faced by the media in Europe and Africa, and also in countries like India and Myanmar. The event was called M20, or the Media-20 Online Summit.

Hosted by Indian media organisations concerned at the decline of press freedom, the conference was addressed among others by James Lemont of Financial Times, Edwy Plenel of France’s Mediapart, and Alan Rusbridger of The Prospect Magazine in the UK besides N Ram, director of The Hindu.

Introducing the session, Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire pointed out that "none of the problems that they (the G20) hope to solve can be solved if the media in their country is not free.”