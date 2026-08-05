CBI secures deportation of financial fraud accused Vishakha Rathod from UAE
INTERPOL Red Notice subject taken into custody after being brought to India in coordination with UAE authorities
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the deportation of alleged financial fraud accused Vishakha Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in an operation carried out in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and international law enforcement agencies.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CBI said Rathod, who was the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice, was brought back to India and landed in Pune on 3 August. She was subsequently taken into custody by a team of the Maharashtra Police.
Rathod is wanted in connection with an alleged large-scale investment fraud. Investigators claim she, along with other accused persons, lured investors into multiple schemes by promising fixed monthly returns before allegedly misappropriating the funds.
According to the agency, the allegedly diverted money was routed through several bank and demat accounts as part of the fraud.
The INTERPOL Red Notice against Rathod had been issued at the request of Indian authorities, enabling coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies to facilitate her return.
The CBI, which functions as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, said it works through the BHARATPOL platform to coordinate with police agencies across the country while facilitating international cooperation in tracking and returning fugitives.
The development comes a day after the Centre said India had successfully brought back 274 fugitive criminals from 36 countries between 2019 and July 2026 as part of an intensified drive to return offenders who had fled abroad.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the government's efforts have been supported by strengthened legal provisions, closer international cooperation and coordinated action among multiple agencies. The Ministry also said the legal framework has been reinforced through measures including the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, amendments to the National Investigation Agency Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as well as provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita permitting trials in absentia in specified cases.
With IANS inputs