CBI secures deportation of financial fraud accused Vishakha Rathod from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the deportation of alleged financial fraud accused Vishakha Rathod from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in an operation carried out in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and international law enforcement agencies.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CBI said Rathod, who was the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice, was brought back to India and landed in Pune on 3 August. She was subsequently taken into custody by a team of the Maharashtra Police.

Rathod is wanted in connection with an alleged large-scale investment fraud. Investigators claim she, along with other accused persons, lured investors into multiple schemes by promising fixed monthly returns before allegedly misappropriating the funds.

According to the agency, the allegedly diverted money was routed through several bank and demat accounts as part of the fraud.

The INTERPOL Red Notice against Rathod had been issued at the request of Indian authorities, enabling coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies to facilitate her return.