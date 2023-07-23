CBI takes over Delhi Police probe against Surya Vinayak Industries Ltd in loan fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over an FIR of the Delhi Police lodged against Surya Vinayak Industries Ltd and its Directors for allegedly cheating bank fraud of Rs 29 crore. The firm is accused of sending the money to Singapore on the pretext of purchasing agricultural goods through a Singapore-based firm.

The complainant was lodged by IndusInd Bank in 2013 against Surya Vinayak Industries Ltd. and its Directors for cheating and committing fraud against the bank to the tune of Rs 29.92 crore. The FIR was lodged in 2016. Later in February 2023, the Department of Financial Services (Vigilance Section), Ministry of Finance, directed the CBI to take over the probe.

"The total credit facilities sanctioned by the Consortium Banks to the Company was to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore out of which the share of the credit limits by the applicant bank was Rs 41.70 crore. However, the company failed to maintain the financial discipline and committed breach of terms of sanction and the loan documents," read the FIR.