CBI raids office of IL&FS, directors in Rs 100.03 cr loan fraud case

The bank alleged in its complaint that IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd and its Directors, namely, Hari Sankaran, late Ravi Parthasarathy, Ramesh Chander Bawa, Arun Kumar Saha, Sunil Kumar Wadhwa, and Anoop Seth and other unknown persons entered into a criminal conspiracy and misappropriated the sanctioned credit facilities by way of cheating, utilisation of loan funds contrary to the sanction terms and conditions.



By diverting of sale proceeds to related, sister concern companies the accused caused wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 100.03 crore to the PNB.



"After receiving the complaint we have lodged a case under sections 120-B read with 420 of the IPC and Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of PC Act against the IEDCL, and its Directors," said the official.



Further investigations are underway.