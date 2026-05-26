CBI team reaches Twisha Sharma's in-laws' home in Bhopal, records statements
CBI visits residence of retired judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh before meeting actor's family; husband remains in police custody as fresh investigation unfolds
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday intensified its probe into the death of former model and actor Twisha Sharma, with a team of investigators visiting the Bhopal residence of her in-laws and later meeting her family members as part of the agency's newly launched investigation into the alleged dowry death case.
The CBI team, which included women officers, visited the Katara Hills residence of retired district judge Giribala Singh, Twisha's mother-in-law and one of the accused in the case. Investigators spent time at the residence recording statements and gathering information from family members.
Following the visit, the agency team proceeded to the Army Cantonment Kurushetra Mess in the Shahjehanabad area, where members of Twisha's family are staying, and continued its inquiry there.
CBI takes over investigation
The agency formally took over the case on 25 May after registering its own FIR against Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, who had already been named as accused in the Madhya Pradesh Police investigation.
As per procedure, the CBI re-registered the FIR lodged by Bhopal Police and constituted a Special Crime Unit to take charge of the probe, collect documents and examine evidence related to the case.
The agency has invoked Sections 80(2) (dowry death), 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, mirroring the charges included in the original police case.
Family alleges dowry harassment
Twisha, a former Miss Pune, was allegedly found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on 12 May. Police registered an FIR two days later following allegations made by her family.
According to statements given by her relatives, Twisha was subjected to persistent harassment by her husband and in-laws over dowry-related issues following her marriage on 9 December 2025.
Her family has alleged that the accused were dissatisfied with the dowry provided at the time of the wedding and subjected the 33-year-old actor to mental and physical cruelty, ultimately driving her to take the extreme step.
The allegations have been denied by the accused. In several media interviews, Giribala Singh questioned Twisha's medical treatment and mental health history.
Husband in police custody
The investigation gained momentum last week after Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on 23 May following a 10-day search operation. A Bhopal court subsequently remanded him to seven days of police custody for interrogation.
Meanwhile, on 24 May, a team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences conducted a second postmortem examination on Twisha's body in Bhopal following directions issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
The fresh autopsy was ordered after Twisha's parents raised concerns regarding alleged procedural lapses in the initial investigation and postmortem process conducted by local authorities.
The CBI is expected to examine the findings of both postmortem reports, forensic evidence and witness statements as it seeks to establish the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma's death.
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