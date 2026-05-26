CBI team reaches Twisha Sharma's in-laws' home in Bhopal, records statements

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday intensified its probe into the death of former model and actor Twisha Sharma, with a team of investigators visiting the Bhopal residence of her in-laws and later meeting her family members as part of the agency's newly launched investigation into the alleged dowry death case.

The CBI team, which included women officers, visited the Katara Hills residence of retired district judge Giribala Singh, Twisha's mother-in-law and one of the accused in the case. Investigators spent time at the residence recording statements and gathering information from family members.

Following the visit, the agency team proceeded to the Army Cantonment Kurushetra Mess in the Shahjehanabad area, where members of Twisha's family are staying, and continued its inquiry there.

CBI takes over investigation

The agency formally took over the case on 25 May after registering its own FIR against Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, who had already been named as accused in the Madhya Pradesh Police investigation.

As per procedure, the CBI re-registered the FIR lodged by Bhopal Police and constituted a Special Crime Unit to take charge of the probe, collect documents and examine evidence related to the case.

The agency has invoked Sections 80(2) (dowry death), 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, mirroring the charges included in the original police case.