Twisha Sharma death case: 2nd post-mortem underway at AIIMS Bhopal

The second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma, the 33-year-old former Miss Pune contestant whose death in Bhopal triggered national outrage, began on Sunday at AIIMS Bhopal under tight security and intense public scrutiny.

A four-member forensic team from All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi, led by renowned forensic expert Dr Sudhir Gupta, arrived in Bhopal on Saturday evening aboard a special aircraft arranged by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The high-level medical board was constituted following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court after Twisha’s family repeatedly questioned the findings of the first post-mortem and alleged serious procedural lapses.

Officials said the entire autopsy process is being scientifically documented and videographed to ensure transparency and credibility in determining the exact cause of death.

Twisha’s family members and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) were present at the mortuary where her body has been preserved since 12 May.

Heavy police deployment, barricading and additional AIIMS security personnel were stationed around the hospital premises to prevent any disturbance.