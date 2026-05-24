Twisha Sharma death case: 2nd post-mortem underway at AIIMS Bhopal
Officials say autopsy is being videographed to ensure transparency in determining exact cause of death
The second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma, the 33-year-old former Miss Pune contestant whose death in Bhopal triggered national outrage, began on Sunday at AIIMS Bhopal under tight security and intense public scrutiny.
A four-member forensic team from All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi, led by renowned forensic expert Dr Sudhir Gupta, arrived in Bhopal on Saturday evening aboard a special aircraft arranged by the Madhya Pradesh government.
The high-level medical board was constituted following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court after Twisha’s family repeatedly questioned the findings of the first post-mortem and alleged serious procedural lapses.
Officials said the entire autopsy process is being scientifically documented and videographed to ensure transparency and credibility in determining the exact cause of death.
Twisha’s family members and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) were present at the mortuary where her body has been preserved since 12 May.
Heavy police deployment, barricading and additional AIIMS security personnel were stationed around the hospital premises to prevent any disturbance.
Twisha, originally from Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on 12 May, just five months after marrying lawyer Samarth Singh.
Her family has alleged that she was subjected to severe dowry harassment and mental torture by her husband and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, claims that are now central to the ongoing investigation.
Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, moved the high court seeking a fresh post-mortem and an impartial probe after authorities initially rejected the family’s plea.
Samarth Singh, who was absconding for nearly ten days after the incident, later surrendered and is currently in seven-day police custody. Investigators are also examining the role of his mother in the case.
Meanwhile, CCTV footage from a salon visited by Twisha just hours before her death has added a new dimension to the investigation, reportedly showing her calm and composed shortly before the incident.
In a major development, the Supreme Court of India has taken suo motu cognisance of the case over alleged institutional bias and procedural irregularities in investigations involving unnatural deaths in matrimonial homes.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is scheduled to hear the matter on 25 May.
The case has sparked widespread outrage across the country, reigniting debate over dowry harassment, women’s safety within marriage, and the handling of suspicious deaths involving influential families.
Experts believe the findings of the second autopsy could prove crucial in determining whether Twisha Sharma’s death was a suicide or a homicide, potentially altering the direction of the entire investigation.
With IANS inputs