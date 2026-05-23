Twisha Sharma case: CCTV footage from salon visit raises fresh questions

Fresh CCTV footage linked to the death of Twisha Sharma has emerged on social media, adding a new layer to the ongoing investigation into the alleged dowry death case in Bhopal.

The footage shows Twisha visiting a beauty salon on 12 May, just hours before she was found dead at her in-laws’ residence. According to salon owner Kiran Parihar, Twisha arrived at the parlour at around 3.12 p.m. and spent nearly three hours there before leaving at approximately 6.15 p.m.

Parihar said Twisha appeared calm during the visit and underwent a head massage and pedicure. The salon owner added that Twisha was a regular customer who had visited the parlour several times in the past.

According to Parihar, the morning after Twisha’s death, her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, contacted the salon seeking details of the visit. She allegedly asked about the exact timing of Twisha’s arrival and departure, whether any payment had been made and if there was evidence confirming her presence at the salon.

Parihar stated that no payment was made during the visit because Twisha had already purchased a prepaid package earlier.

She further alleged that Giribala Singh later requested the CCTV footage and informed her that Twisha had died by suicide. Soon afterwards, a group of unidentified individuals dressed in black-and-white clothing resembling lawyers allegedly arrived at the salon claiming they had been sent by police authorities to collect the footage.

The salon owner also claimed that CCTV technician Rohit Vishwakarma later visited Giribala Singh’s residence late on the night of 12 May.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on 12 May. Her family has accused her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh of mental harassment and dowry-related abuse.