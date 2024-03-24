CBI team revisits Sandeshkhali to gather more evidence in ED attack case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, probing into an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on January 5, on Sunday visited a village in the area to gather more evidence.

This is the second visit of the CBI to Sarberia village in North 24 Parganas district after getting the custody of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the main accused in the attack, on March 6.

Its officials had gone to the house of Sheikh the next day and, after finding it locked, clicked its photos and talked to the local people.