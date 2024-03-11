Sandeshkhali attack: CBI summons 9 persons; trusted aide under interrogation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, 11 March, issued summons to nine persons with whom the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the 5 January attack on ED and CAPF staff at Sandeshkhali, spoke to immediately before the incident, officials said.

According to CBI, they have been asked to be present at the agency's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata by 14 March.

One of the eight persons being summoned by the CBI is Ziauddin Mollah, known to be Shahjahan's most trusted lieutenant.

According to the sources, Ziauddin, who is suspected to be the chief orchestrator in planning the attack on ED and CAPF staff as per the instruction of Shahjahan, has already reached the CBI office where his interrogation by the central agency is presently underway.