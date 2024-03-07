Sandeshkhali: NCW recommends president's rule in WB in report to Murmu

Imposing President's Rule in West Bengal, replacing the personnel deployed at Sandeshkhali police station, strengthening intelligence-gathering mechanisms and establishing support services for victims of crime, including counselling, legal aid and rehabilitation, are among the recommendations the National Commission for Women (NCW) has made to President Droupadi Murmu in a report submitted on 5 March.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma met Murmu and submitted the report based on the feedback received by her as well as a fact-finding team of the commission that visited Sandeshkhali last month.

The report details "heinous acts" of violence allegedly perpetrated against women in Basirhat police district of North 24 Parganas district, particularly within the premises of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office.

Sandeshkhali's TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates have been accused of confining women unlawfully and subjecting them to rape, molestation and physical abuse, the report said. "Despite Sheikh Shahjahan's known criminal record and numerous complaints against him, no action was taken against the accused," the NCW said.

After evading authorities for more than 50 days, Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal Police on 29 February. Following his arrest, the TMC suspended him from the party for six years.

Reports in the media as well as on social media platforms recounted harrowing experiences by women who claimed to have suffered physical and sexual abuse at the hands of both police officers and TMC members in Sandeshkhali.