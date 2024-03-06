Sandeshkhali: WB seeks urgent listing of plea in SC against transfer of probe to CBI
ED and WB government both appealed the high court's order to form a joint SIT to probe an attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali
The West Bengal government on Wednesday sought an urgent listing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order to transfer a probe into the attack on ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials in Sandeshkhali on 5 January, to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigations).
"You move an application. The CJI takes note of (urgent listing) applications during lunch hour. He will order listing of the plea," justice Sanjiv Khanna said responding to the plea.
At the outset, the plea was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, before a bench comprising justices Khanna and Dipankar Datta.
The senior lawyer said the central probe agency wanted immediate compliance with the high court order by transferring the probe to it.
On Tuesday evening too, the state government had mentioned the plea for urgent listing.
The bench had asked the state government counsel to mention the matter before the Registrar General of the top court.
Both, the ED and the West Bengal government, moved separate appeals in the high court challenging a single bench order which had on 17 January ordered the formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.
While the ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI solely, the state prayed that the investigation be given to its police.
The high court, while agreeing to ED's request, also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police on 29 February in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency.
