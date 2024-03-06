Sandeshkhali: WB seeks urgent listing of plea in SC against transfer of probe to CBI

The West Bengal government on Wednesday sought an urgent listing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order to transfer a probe into the attack on ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials in Sandeshkhali on 5 January, to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigations).

"You move an application. The CJI takes note of (urgent listing) applications during lunch hour. He will order listing of the plea," justice Sanjiv Khanna said responding to the plea.

At the outset, the plea was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, before a bench comprising justices Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

The senior lawyer said the central probe agency wanted immediate compliance with the high court order by transferring the probe to it.

On Tuesday evening too, the state government had mentioned the plea for urgent listing.