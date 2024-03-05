Sandeshkhali: Despite HC order, Bengal CID withholds Shahjahan Sheikh from CBI

Despite a clear instruction from the Calcutta High Court directing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police to hand over Shahjahan Sheikh—the alleged mastermind behind the attack on Enforcement Directorate and CAPF teams in Sandeshkhali on 5 January—to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the earliest, the police have refused to hand over the accused to the central probe agency today, 5 March.

Armed with the Calcutta High Court order, three officials of the CBI, accompanied by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, arrived at the CID headquarters in Bhabani Bhavan, in Kolkata at 4.40 pm on Tuesday, 5 March, for the official handover of Shahjahan and all case-related documents.

However, after over two hours of discussions, the CBI officials left Bhabani Bhavan at 7.05 pm without Sheikh Shahjahan.