Calcutta HC reserves order on ED's plea to transfer Sandeshkhali probe to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Monday reserved an order in a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for transferring the investigation into the 5 January attack on ED officials from West Bengal Police to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

The officials were allegedly assaulted by a large mob as they conducted a raid on the premises of local TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, despite Central Armed Police Force personnel accompanying the raiding party.

Hearing in the matter before a division bench presided over by chief justice T.S. Sivagnanam concluded following submissions by the ED, the state and the CBI.

Alleging that the state police were biased, additional solicitor-general S.V. Raju submitted that they deliberately arrested Sheikh following an FIR by the ED on the attack on its officials by a nearly 1,000-strong mob on 5 January in Sandeshkhali, even though more than 40 other cases have been pending against him for years.