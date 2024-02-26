Shajahan Sheikh to be arrested in 7 days, party doesn't support culprits: TMC

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said its member Shahjahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in the state's Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district, will be arrested in seven days, asserting that the party doesn't support culprits.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday clarified there is no stay on the arrest of Shahjahan, PTI reported. The TMC's assertion comes immediately after the high court clarified that there is no stay on the arrest.

"About the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was playing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the high court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh posted on X.

TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on Sunday claimed that Shahjahan could not be arrested owing to legal tangles and a stay on FIRs filed by the police.

Later, addressing a press conference, Ghosh accused the opposition of politicising the court order. "Because of the legal tangle, the state police were unable to arrest Shahjahan. Now with the court clarifying everything, Shahjahan will be arrested very soon. We thank the high court. From the very beginning, we have been saying this. It was the ED (Enforcement Directorate) which stopped the case registered by us," he said.

West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu said the allegations that the TMC is trying to protect Shahjahan are "baseless".