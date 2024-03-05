Sandeshkhali: Calcutta HC transfers to CBI the probe into attack on ED officials

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 5 March, ordered the transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali from the West Bengal Police to the CBI.

The court also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on 29 February in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam directed that the directions be complied with by 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order which on 17 January ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.