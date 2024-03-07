Sandeshkhali: CBI submits 2 FIRs against Shahjahan Sheikh in Bengal court

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigations) has submitted two FIRs against Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Sheikh Shahjahan in the Basirhat sub-divisional court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with the 5 January attack on ED (Enforcement Directorate) and CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) personnel in Sandeshkhali.

The development comes after the CBI ultimately received physical custody of Shahjahan from CID (Criminal Investigation Department) West Bengal on Wednesday evening.

The CBI has filed a total of three FIRs in the two cases of attacks on ED and CAPF officials. Of the three, two are against Shahjahan. The third is against Shankar Adhya, a TMC leader from Bongaon (also in North 24 Parganas) who is already in judicial custody in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam in the state.